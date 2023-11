David Bowie fan with deep pockets have a chance to own a page of music history A handwritten lyric sheet for two of his songs will be auctioned off in the U.K. on Tuesday. It includes notes on the 1972 track "Suffragette City." The page is expected to go for over $100,000.

Music News David Bowie fan with deep pockets have a chance to own a page of music history David Bowie fan with deep pockets have a chance to own a page of music history Listen · 0:28 0:28 A handwritten lyric sheet for two of his songs will be auctioned off in the U.K. on Tuesday. It includes notes on the 1972 track "Suffragette City." The page is expected to go for over $100,000. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor