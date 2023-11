Remembering First Lady Rosalynn Carter Carter, who died Nov. 19, grew up in Plains, Ga., and met her husband, Jimmy, when she was 17. In 1984, she spoke to Fresh Air about life before and after the White House.

Obituaries Remembering First Lady Rosalynn Carter Carter, who died Nov. 19, grew up in Plains, Ga., and met her husband, Jimmy, when she was 17. In 1984, she spoke to Fresh Air about life before and after the White House. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor