The new reality of 4-year-old Abigail Edan, the first American hostage freed by Hamas NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Noa Naftali and Liz Hirsh Naftali, cousin and great-aunt of Abigail Edan, who was held hostage by Hamas for 50 days and released Friday.

Middle East The new reality of 4-year-old Abigail Edan, the first American hostage freed by Hamas The new reality of 4-year-old Abigail Edan, the first American hostage freed by Hamas Listen · 7:01 7:01 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Noa Naftali and Liz Hirsh Naftali, cousin and great-aunt of Abigail Edan, who was held hostage by Hamas for 50 days and released Friday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor