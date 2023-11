The Elgin Marbles, taken from the Parthenon, are at the center of this political rift Greece's prime minister cut a U.K. visit short after an apparent snub by his U.K. counterpart over the Elgin Marbles — sculptures taken from the Parthenon, now housed at the British Museum.

