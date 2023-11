Texas justices hear a case about the state's three overlapping bans on abortion The Texas Supreme Court held a hearing on the state's medical exception to its abortion bans. Plaintiffs including women and doctors say the law is endangering lives in complicated wanted pregnancies.

The Texas Supreme Court held a hearing on the state's medical exception to its abortion bans. Plaintiffs including women and doctors say the law is endangering lives in complicated wanted pregnancies.