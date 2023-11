'Mr. Big Stuff' singer Jean Knight has died at age 80 Jean Knight, the New Orleans-born soul singer behind the infectious 1971 hit "Mr. Big Stuff," has died. She was 80.

Obituaries 'Mr. Big Stuff' singer Jean Knight has died at age 80 'Mr. Big Stuff' singer Jean Knight has died at age 80 Listen · 2:25 2:25 Jean Knight, the New Orleans-born soul singer behind the infectious 1971 hit "Mr. Big Stuff," has died. She was 80. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor