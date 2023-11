The latest in the battle between House Republicans and Hunter Biden Earlier in November, the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees subpoenaed Hunter Biden demanding he testify behind closed doors. Now, he's telling Congress he's willing to testify, but in public.

Politics The latest in the battle between House Republicans and Hunter Biden