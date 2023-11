India celebrates as 41 men are rescued from a tunnel after 17 days India rejoices as 41 men are rescued from a tunnel they were trapped inside for 17 days. The tunnel is part of a government flagship project to expand access to sacred shrines in the Himalayas.

