Armed with barriers made of human hair, Venezuelans take on massive oil slicks Venezuelans attempt to tackle the massive oil slicks that are clogging up one of South America's largest bodies of inland water — by using human hair.

Latin America Armed with barriers made of human hair, Venezuelans take on massive oil slicks Armed with barriers made of human hair, Venezuelans take on massive oil slicks Audio will be available later today. Venezuelans attempt to tackle the massive oil slicks that are clogging up one of South America's largest bodies of inland water — by using human hair. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor