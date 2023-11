After NATO meeting, Secretary of State Blinken will head to the Middle East Blinken will make his third trip to the region since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Before that he'll be at NATO headquarters in Brussels to reaffirm support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

After NATO meeting, Secretary of State Blinken will head to the Middle East

Blinken will make his third trip to the region since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Before that he'll be at NATO headquarters in Brussels to reaffirm support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.