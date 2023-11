The popularity of regional Mexican music is crossing borders and going global NPR's Alt.Latino followed break-out trio Yahritza y Su Esencia on tour to document how their identity, and connection to regional Mexican music was shaped in their farmworker community.

Music News The popularity of regional Mexican music is crossing borders and going global The popularity of regional Mexican music is crossing borders and going global Listen · 7:02 7:02 NPR's Alt.Latino followed break-out trio Yahritza y Su Esencia on tour to document how their identity, and connection to regional Mexican music was shaped in their farmworker community. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor