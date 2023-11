Why hate crimes against Arab Americans have long been difficult to track The families of three men of Palestinian descent who were shot in Vermont say it was a hate crime. But investigators aren't sure, and tracking anti-Arab hate crimes is uniquely complicated.

Race Why hate crimes against Arab Americans have long been difficult to track Why hate crimes against Arab Americans have long been difficult to track Listen · 3:42 3:42 The families of three men of Palestinian descent who were shot in Vermont say it was a hate crime. But investigators aren't sure, and tracking anti-Arab hate crimes is uniquely complicated. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor