Billionaire Charles Koch throws his support to GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley NPR's A Martinez talks to GOP strategist Ron Bonjean about the political network of Charles Koch backing Nikki Haley in the GOP primary race. She has become increasingly popular among Republicans.

