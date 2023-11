Remembering musician, composer and artist Catherine Christer Hennix Catherine Christer Hennix combined drones and minimalism with mathematics, logic, and spirituality. Hennix died earlier this week in her home in Istanbul, Turkey, at age 75.

Obituaries Remembering musician, composer and artist Catherine Christer Hennix Remembering musician, composer and artist Catherine Christer Hennix Listen · 3:41 3:41 Catherine Christer Hennix combined drones and minimalism with mathematics, logic, and spirituality. Hennix died earlier this week in her home in Istanbul, Turkey, at age 75.