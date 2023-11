U.S. life expectancy is recovering from COVID-19, but still lags New CDC data shows that life expectancy in the U.S. is starting to recover, after it dropped during COVID-19 health emergency. Despite the gains, it still lags behind pre-pandemic times.

Health U.S. life expectancy is recovering from COVID-19, but still lags U.S. life expectancy is recovering from COVID-19, but still lags Listen · 3:39 3:39 New CDC data shows that life expectancy in the U.S. is starting to recover, after it dropped during COVID-19 health emergency. Despite the gains, it still lags behind pre-pandemic times. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor