A Gaza woman describes trying to keep her family safe — and alive A Gaza woman describes the fear of living under airstrikes, and her attempts to keep her children safe.

Middle East A Gaza woman describes trying to keep her family safe — and alive A Gaza woman describes trying to keep her family safe — and alive Listen · 6:29 6:29 A Gaza woman describes the fear of living under airstrikes, and her attempts to keep her children safe. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor