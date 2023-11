Jezebel is resurrected by 'Paste' magazine The online publication Jezebel was been acquired and brought back by the pop culture magazine Paste. Jezebel shut down earlier this month after 16 years.

Media Jezebel is resurrected by 'Paste' magazine Jezebel is resurrected by 'Paste' magazine Listen · 1:07 1:07 The online publication Jezebel was been acquired and brought back by the pop culture magazine Paste. Jezebel shut down earlier this month after 16 years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor