People likely aren't adapted to care for newborn babies alone, new study suggests Allo parenting, in which non-biologic parents serve as a child's caregiver, is common in many parts of the world. Mothers have help provided by several others, including neighbors and older siblings.

Science People likely aren't adapted to care for newborn babies alone, new study suggests People likely aren't adapted to care for newborn babies alone, new study suggests Listen · 3:30 3:30 Allo parenting, in which non-biologic parents serve as a child's caregiver, is common in many parts of the world. Mothers have help provided by several others, including neighbors and older siblings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor