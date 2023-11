How one family gave a Cardinals linebacker a ride from the gas station to the stadium After Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa got stuck with a flat tire before a game on Sunday, an Arizona family helped him make it to the stadium.

Strange News How one family gave a Cardinals linebacker a ride from the gas station to the stadium How one family gave a Cardinals linebacker a ride from the gas station to the stadium Listen · 3:39 3:39 After Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa got stuck with a flat tire before a game on Sunday, an Arizona family helped him make it to the stadium. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor