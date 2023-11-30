Best Of: 'The Golden Bachelor' And Finding Love After 60

For the first time in the franchise's 21-year history, ABC's "The Bachelor" is surprising viewers with "The Golden Bachelor", where all the contestants are over 60.



And the bachelor himself is 72.



Whether you're a fan of the show or not, the series is airing at a time when many older Americans are finding themselves single.



According to a new analysis by Bowling Green State University's National Center for Family and Marriage Research, divorce rates among people 65 and older tripled between 1990 and 2021. And roughly half of women over 65 are un-partnered. That's according to a Pew Research survey from 2020.



We discuss what it's like to try and find love in your later years.



