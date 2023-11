Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause the fighting in Gaza for another day Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel in an effort to further extend the ceasefire and secure the release of more hostages.

Middle East Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause the fighting in Gaza for another day Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause the fighting in Gaza for another day Listen · 3:31 3:31 Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel in an effort to further extend the ceasefire and secure the release of more hostages. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor