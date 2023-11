How should caregivers help Israeli children who were freed from captivity? NPR's Leila Fadel talks to child trauma expert Ayelet Noam-Rosenthal, who co-wrote a guide for Israel's military and others on receiving hostages who had been taken by Hamas.

Middle East How should caregivers help Israeli children who were freed from captivity? How should caregivers help Israeli children who were freed from captivity? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to child trauma expert Ayelet Noam-Rosenthal, who co-wrote a guide for Israel's military and others on receiving hostages who had been taken by Hamas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor