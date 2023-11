U.S. charges Indian national in an alleged assassination plot of a Sikh separatist The relationship between the U.S. and India took a hit after the Justice Department announced charges against an Indian national for allegedly taking part in a murder-for-hire scheme on U.S. soil.

