Kyrgyzstan has decided that it's time to make changes to its flag

The nation's parliament has voted to give the sun at the flag's center, straighter rays. The change comes after critics said the current rays make the sun look more like a sunflower.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kyrgyzstan has decided it's time for a change to its flag. Parliament voted on Wednesday to give the sun at the flag's center straighter rays. The change comes after critics said the sun's rays made it look more like a sunflower, which in Kyrgyz culture symbolizes fickleness and servility. Critics fear the design could hurt Kyrgyzstan's credibility. Good thing they straightened that out. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.