Some people with the sniffles turn to an Eastern European remedy to relieve symptoms In cold and flu season, many turn to home remedies: tea, ginger, hot soup. From Eastern Europe, there's gogl-mogl — a milk/yolk/honey concoction both loved and dreaded.

Europe Some people with the sniffles turn to an Eastern European remedy to relieve symptoms Some people with the sniffles turn to an Eastern European remedy to relieve symptoms Listen · 3:49 3:49 In cold and flu season, many turn to home remedies: tea, ginger, hot soup. From Eastern Europe, there's gogl-mogl — a milk/yolk/honey concoction both loved and dreaded. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor