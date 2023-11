Dual U.S.-Israeli citizen has been released by Hamas but her husband remains captive Liat Beinin Atzili is the second U.S. to be freed by Hamas, but her husband Aviv is still being held in Gaza. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Boaz Atzili, who is Aviv's cousin.

