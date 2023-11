Jonathan Majors' career hangs in limbo as assault trial begins Before his arrest, Jonathan Majors' star was on the rise. His film Magazine Dreams has been pulled from the release calendar, and Marvel has paused upcoming projects pending the outcome of this trial.

