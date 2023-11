At COP28, countries pledge hundreds of millions of dollars to help vulnerable nations International climate change negotiations began in Dubai with the announcement of a fund to help developing countries with the worst impacts of climate change. getting enough funding will be hard.

Climate At COP28, countries pledge hundreds of millions of dollars to help vulnerable nations International climate change negotiations began in Dubai with the announcement of a fund to help developing countries with the worst impacts of climate change. getting enough funding will be hard.