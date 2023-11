EPA proposes new rule to require nationwide replacement of lead pipes Under the Biden Administration's new guidance, most U.S. cities would have to replace lead pipes within the next 10 years. About 9 million lead pipes are still bringing water into American buildings.

Environment EPA proposes new rule to require nationwide replacement of lead pipes EPA proposes new rule to require nationwide replacement of lead pipes Listen · 4:05 4:05 Under the Biden Administration's new guidance, most U.S. cities would have to replace lead pipes within the next 10 years. About 9 million lead pipes are still bringing water into American buildings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor