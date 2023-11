Sandy Hook families have yet to see any of the money they're owed by Alex Jones Pressure is building on Infowars host Alex Jones to pay what he owes Newtown, Conn., families who won a defamation claim against him for spreading lies that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.

National Sandy Hook families have yet to see any of the money they're owed by Alex Jones Sandy Hook families have yet to see any of the money they're owed by Alex Jones Audio will be available later today. Pressure is building on Infowars host Alex Jones to pay what he owes Newtown, Conn., families who won a defamation claim against him for spreading lies that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor