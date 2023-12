Many countries are frustrated that the U.S. isn't doing more to combat climate change As climate negotiations open in Dubai, the United States looms large. The US has done more to cause climate change than any other country. But it's also indispensable in efforts to address it.

Many countries are frustrated that the U.S. isn't doing more to combat climate change

As climate negotiations open in Dubai, the United States looms large. The US has done more to cause climate change than any other country. But it's also indispensable in efforts to address it.