Steven Universe's Rebecca Sugar

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPOP Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPOP

Rebecca Sugar is behind some of the most magical and acclaimed shows on Cartoon Network.

They've earned seven Emmy nominations for their work. First, as a storyboard artist on Adventure Time — the fantasy cartoon that dominated the 2010s. And most recently, as the creator of a very special series by the name of Steven Universe.

The show follows Steven, an 11-year-old boy living in a seaside town with his Dad. Everything seems normal. Until Steven realizes that there's something special about him: he's half human, half Gem.

While most Gems want to destroy earth, he teams up with three other Gems to save it. But, the show is about more than a fight for earth's future: it explores the town Steven's growing up in, it explores queer romance and friendship, what it's like to be neurodivergent and more.

This year is Steven Universe's 10th anniversary! We're looking back at our interview with Rebecca Sugar in 2019 to celebrate.

On the show, Rebecca chatted about the process behind making Steven Universe and their favorite cartoons as a kid. Plus, they tell us about how they deal with feedback from fans who don't always see things the same way they do.

Rebecca Sugar also released their first album in November. It's called Spiral Bound. You can stream it here.

A version of this interview originally aired in December of 2019.