The News Roundup For December 1, 2023

Enlarge this image toggle caption Drew Angerer/Getty Images Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A 48-year-old man in Burlington, Vermont, entered a not plea guilty in the shooting of three Palestinian men this week. The three victims walking close to the University of Vermont over Thanksgiving weekend, were speaking a mix of English and Arabic, and two were wearing keffiyeh scarves, a traditional Palestinian garment.

New York Rep. George Santos' time in Congress could come to an end this week. A vote to expel him is expected on Friday. He had already previously refused to resign.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died this week at the age of 100. He played a part in some of the darkest moments of the Cold War.

The war resumed between Israel and Hamas on Friday, after the last truce extension expired. And in the West Bank four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed as the Israeli Defense Force raided the Jenin refugee camp this week.

The Department of Justice charged a man accused of taking payment from the Indian government for the assassination of a Sikh leader and U.S. citizen in New York.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak canceled a meeting with his Greek counterpart amid ongoing discussions over the return of the Parthenon marbles, originally taken from the Mediterranean country by the 7th Earl of Elgin.

We cover these headlines and more during the News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.