The world champions of power naps are — chinstrap penguins

A new study reveals chinstrap penguins, who live in a noisy environment, fall asleep thousands of times in one day — for a few seconds each time. They need to be alert for predators.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world champions of power naps are penguins.

(SOUNDBITE OF PENGUINS VOCALIZING)

INSKEEP: A study reveals chinstrap penguins fall asleep thousands of times per day for a few seconds each. A French neuroscientist speculates their sleep patterns are due to their noisy environments. They need to be alert for predators that may attack their nests. Maybe we should try a five-second power nap during the - that was it right there. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.