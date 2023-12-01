New law gives Texas more power to criminalize undocumented migrants in the state
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign a new bill that gives the state more power to criminalize undocumented migrants in the state.
Correction Dec. 1, 2023
An earlier description of this story referred to an unrelated story. This story is about legislative efforts in Texas to give state and local law enforcement more power to arrest migrants who cross the southern border illegally.