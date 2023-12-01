Accessibility links
New law gives Texas more power to criminalize undocumented migrants in the state Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign a new bill that gives the state more power to criminalize undocumented migrants in the state.

National

New law gives Texas more power to criminalize undocumented migrants in the state

Heard on Morning Edition

From The Texas Newsroom

By 

Julián Aguilar

New law gives Texas more power to criminalize undocumented migrants in the state

Listen · 3:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1216340282/1216340283" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign a new bill that gives the state more power to criminalize undocumented migrants in the state.

Correction Dec. 1, 2023

An earlier description of this story referred to an unrelated story. This story is about legislative efforts in Texas to give state and local law enforcement more power to arrest migrants who cross the southern border illegally.