The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has died at the age of 65

MacGowan was an Irish kid who grew up in England, and the songs he wrote and sang were a furious fusion of folk and punk. His band, The Pogues, was once described as a barroom brawl with instruments.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. As this song rolls around again for the holiday season, it does so without its creator.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK")

THE POGUES: (Singing) It was Christmas eve, babe, in the drunk tank.

FADEL: The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan died at the age of 65. His band blended punk rock with the power of Irish folk music, including on this track, the 1987 Christmas classic "Fairytale Of New York."

It's MORNING EDITION.

