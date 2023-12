Sec. Gina Raimando on the role of commerce in supporting national security NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on the evolving role of commerce in U.S. national security.

National Sec. Gina Raimando on the role of commerce in supporting national security Sec. Gina Raimando on the role of commerce in supporting national security Listen · 8:13 8:13 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on the evolving role of commerce in U.S. national security. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor