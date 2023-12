The twelve days of Christmas come to life in new movie from director Reginald Hudlin NPR's Juana Summers talks with Reginald Hudlin, director of the movie Candy Cane Lane, in which a house decoration contest leads leads to Eddie Murphy battling the 12 days of Christmas come to life.

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Reginald Hudlin, director of the movie Candy Cane Lane, in which a house decoration contest leads leads to Eddie Murphy battling the 12 days of Christmas come to life.