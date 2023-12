George Santos is expelled from Congress by an overwhelming vote The House voted overwhelmingly to expel New York Republican George Santos from Congress, making him the sixth person in history to be expelled in that manner.

Politics George Santos is expelled from Congress by an overwhelming vote George Santos is expelled from Congress by an overwhelming vote Listen · 3:40 3:40 The House voted overwhelmingly to expel New York Republican George Santos from Congress, making him the sixth person in history to be expelled in that manner. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor