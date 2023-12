The situation for Gaza hospitals remains grim after pause in fighting Aid groups rushed medical supplies into Gaza during the temporary truce and evacuating some of the hospitals. But WHO says the situation for medical workers and patients remains catastrophic.

Middle East The situation for Gaza hospitals remains grim after pause in fighting The situation for Gaza hospitals remains grim after pause in fighting Audio will be available later today. Aid groups rushed medical supplies into Gaza during the temporary truce and evacuating some of the hospitals. But WHO says the situation for medical workers and patients remains catastrophic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor