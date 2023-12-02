Best Of: AI's Prejudices / UFOs & Gov't Conspiracies : Fresh Air Computer scientist Joy Buolamwini coined the term the "coded gaze" while in grad school at MIT. As a brown-skinned woman, the facial recognition software program she was working on couldn't detect her face until she put on a white mask. She's written a book about the potential harms of AI — which include the social implications of bias and how it affects everyone.



Also, we'll talk about UFO conspiracy theories with journalist Garrett Graff. He talks with us about how they've led to other conspiracy theories about the government.



And Justin Chang will review the latest film by Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, The Boy and the Heron.

