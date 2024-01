Dakota Johnson talks learning to drive on set and watching The O.C.

Enlarge this image Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Global Citizen Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Dakota Johnson is an actor, producer, and activist who rose to fame with the 50 Shades films. Since then, she's starred in Susperia, Peanut Butter Falcon, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and more. She's the executive producer and narrator of the new documentary The Disappearance of Shere Hite, which is out now.