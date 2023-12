Dan Santat on his graphic memoir 'A First Time For Everything' A class trip to Europe helps an awkward boy through a challenging time. NPR's Eyder Peralta talks with Dan Santat about his graphic memior, "A First Time For Everything."

Author Interviews Dan Santat on his graphic memoir 'A First Time For Everything' Dan Santat on his graphic memoir 'A First Time For Everything' Listen · 8:19 8:19 A class trip to Europe helps an awkward boy through a challenging time. NPR's Eyder Peralta talks with Dan Santat about his graphic memior, "A First Time For Everything." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor