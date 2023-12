Some people with the sniffles turn to an Eastern European remedy to relieve symptoms In flu season, many turn to home remedies. From Eastern Europe, there's gogl-mogl – a milk/yolk/honey concoction both loved and dreaded. (Story first aired on Morning Edition on November 30, 2023.)

Your Health Some people with the sniffles turn to an Eastern European remedy to relieve symptoms Some people with the sniffles turn to an Eastern European remedy to relieve symptoms Listen · 3:51 3:51 In flu season, many turn to home remedies. From Eastern Europe, there's gogl-mogl – a milk/yolk/honey concoction both loved and dreaded. (Story first aired on Morning Edition on November 30, 2023.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor