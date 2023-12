Israel intensifies its offensive on Gaza with no signs of another truce We look at the latest in the war between Hamas and Israel. The temporary ceasefire now over, deadly strikes in Gaza have resumed, and there are reports of more violence in the West Bank.

We look at the latest in the war between Hamas and Israel. The temporary ceasefire now over, deadly strikes in Gaza have resumed, and there are reports of more violence in the West Bank.