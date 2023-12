The unsung heroes fighting against climate change? Fish in the 'twilight zone' Fish are responsible for capturing billions of tons of carbon dioxide each year. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Ken Buesseler of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute about how they do it.

Fish are responsible for capturing billions of tons of carbon dioxide each year. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Ken Buesseler of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute about how they do it.