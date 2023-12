SCOTUS will hear a case involving Purdue Pharma and how corporations escape bankruptcy The U.S. Supreme Court hears a case, this week, with huge implications for the justice system. It involves the opioid settlement and the wealthy family behind OxyContin, the Sacklers.

Law SCOTUS will hear a case involving Purdue Pharma and how corporations escape bankruptcy SCOTUS will hear a case involving Purdue Pharma and how corporations escape bankruptcy The U.S. Supreme Court hears a case, this week, with huge implications for the justice system. It involves the opioid settlement and the wealthy family behind OxyContin, the Sacklers.