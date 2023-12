The trial against rapper Young Thug has begun, with his lyrics being used as evidence After months of jury selection, the Fulton County case against the influential rapper known as Young Thug has begun in Atlanta. Prosecutors are using his lyrics as evidence in the racketeering case.

Music The trial against rapper Young Thug has begun, with his lyrics being used as evidence The trial against rapper Young Thug has begun, with his lyrics being used as evidence Listen · 5:48 5:48 After months of jury selection, the Fulton County case against the influential rapper known as Young Thug has begun in Atlanta. Prosecutors are using his lyrics as evidence in the racketeering case. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor