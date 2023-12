End-of-life clinicians are trying to shift Hollywood's depiction of death Death is often depicted in TV and movies, but some clinicians say not very accurately. They're trying to shift the way Hollywood represents it.

Movies End-of-life clinicians are trying to shift Hollywood's depiction of death End-of-life clinicians are trying to shift Hollywood's depiction of death Listen · 4:18 4:18 Death is often depicted in TV and movies, but some clinicians say not very accurately. They're trying to shift the way Hollywood represents it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor