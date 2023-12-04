Accessibility links
SOS: 50 Years After The Endangered Species Act : 1A Scientists predict that more than 1 million species could go
extinct in the coming decades.

It's been 50 years since Congress passed the Endangered Species Act in 1973 to protect plants and animals in the U.S. from extinction. Over 99 percent of the more than 1,600 species listed as endangered or threatened have survived.

But the work to protect our nation's biodiversity is far from over. Just last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that it was delisting 21 species from the act due to extinction. It included one species of bat and 10 kinds of birds.

We discuss what the Endangered Species Act has accomplished in 50 years and how we should think about the next 50 years of conservation.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

SOS: 50 Years After The Endangered Species Act

SOS: 50 Years After The Endangered Species Act

Listen · 35:47
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198909225/1217112236" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A blunt-nosed leopard lizard, listed as endangered, sits in the blackened and charred grass of the Almond Fire which which burned over 5,200 acres in Lost Hills, California. DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

A blunt-nosed leopard lizard, listed as endangered, sits in the blackened and charred grass of the Almond Fire which which burned over 5,200 acres in Lost Hills, California.

DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Center for Biological Diversity predicts that more than 1 million species could go extinct in the coming decades.

When a species goes extinct, there are consequences for entire ecosystems. The effects can be dire for those who depend on those species to survive.

It's been 50 years since Congress passed the Endangered Species Act in 1973 to protect plants and animals in the U.S. from extinction.

Over 99 percent of the more than 1,600 species listed as endangered or threatened have survived.

But the work to protect our nation's biodiversity is far from over.

Just last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that it was delisting 21 species from the act due to extinction. It included one species of bat and 10 kinds of birds.

Fifty years later, what has the Endangered Species Act accomplished? And how should we be thinking about the next 50 years of conservation?

Our series, "SOS: Save Our Species," looks back at 50 years of the landmark legislation and its future.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.